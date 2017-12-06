Houston Community College-Home Page
Texas Renaissance Festival- Home Page

Fitch cuts India’s growth estimate for FY18 to 6.7% from 6.9%

Added by Indo American News on December 6, 2017.
Saved under Business
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Fitch also slashed the FY19 forecast to 7.3 per cent from 7.4 per cent. (Representational Image)

Fitch also slashed the FY19 forecast to 7.3 per cent from 7.4 per cent. (Representational Image)

Global rating firm Fitch Ratings has cut India’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth forecast for the fiscal year ending March 2018 (FY18) to 6.7 per cent from its earlier projection of 6.9 per cent in September, saying that the rebound in the economy was “weaker than expected”.

“The Indian economy picked up in the September quarter, with GDP growing by 6.3 per cent year-on-year, up from 5.7 per cent in the June quarter. However, the rebound was weaker than we expected, and we have reduced our growth forecast for the fiscal year to end-March 2018 (FY18) to 6.7 per cent,” Fitch said in its latest ‘Global Economic Outlook’.

Click here to read more

Credit: indianexpress.com

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *