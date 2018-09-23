Fitch ups India’s growth forecast to 7.8 per cent for financial year 2019

NEW DELHI: Fitch Ratings Friday upped India’s growth forecast for the current fiscal to 7.8 per cent, from 7.4 per cent projected earlier. In its Global Economic Outlook, Fitch, however, flagged tightening of financial conditions, rising oil bill and weak bank balance sheets as headwinds to growth.

“We have revised up our forecast for FY2018-2019 growth to 7.8 per cent from 7.4 per cent on the back of the better-than-expected 2Q18 outturn. India’s growth likely peaked in 2Q18 (April-June) though,” Fitch said.



Credit: indianexpress.com