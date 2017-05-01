Eye Level- Home Page
IAN- Home Page

Flight risk: 2016 most unsafe year for Indian aviation, 40% spike in near-miss cases

Added by Indo American News on May 1, 2017.
Saved under Business
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
There have been 32 cases of ‘near miss’ in 2016, highest for any year in the history of the country’s civil aviation.(AFP File Photo)

There have been 32 cases of ‘near miss’ in 2016, highest for any year in the history of the country’s civil aviation.(AFP File Photo)

On August 22 last year, an air traffic controller saw Indigo flight IGO258 and Air India’s AIC995 approaching the same altitude over New Delhi. Flight AIC995 was asked to turn left to avoid a collision, but that put the plane on the path of another Indigo aircraft, IGO528.

It was a close shave, and in the end the three flights landed safely after the AI plane again made changes to its altitude, a source at the civil aviation ministry told HT.

Click here to read more…

Credit: hindustantimes.com

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *