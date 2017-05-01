Flight risk: 2016 most unsafe year for Indian aviation, 40% spike in near-miss cases

On August 22 last year, an air traffic controller saw Indigo flight IGO258 and Air India’s AIC995 approaching the same altitude over New Delhi. Flight AIC995 was asked to turn left to avoid a collision, but that put the plane on the path of another Indigo aircraft, IGO528.

It was a close shave, and in the end the three flights landed safely after the AI plane again made changes to its altitude, a source at the civil aviation ministry told HT.

Click here to read more…

Credit: hindustantimes.com