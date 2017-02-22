Flipkart, Microsoft announce strategic cloud partnership

Bengaluru: Microsoft Corp. on Monday announced a strategic partnership with Flipkart under which, for a start, the online retailer will adopt Microsoft Azure as its exclusive public cloud computing platform.

One person familiar with the matter said Microsoft may pick up a small stake in Flipkart as part of the partnership, although no deal to that effect has been signed yet. Mint couldn’t confirm if Microsoft will be one of the investors in Flipkart’s next funding round.

Credit: livemint.com