Flipkart, Microsoft announce strategic cloud partnership

Added by Indo American News on February 22, 2017.
Saved under Business
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella (left) and Flipkart Group CEO and co-founder Binny Bansal attend a news conference in Bengaluru on Monday. Photo: Reuters

Bengaluru: Microsoft Corp. on Monday announced a strategic partnership with Flipkart under which, for a start, the online retailer will adopt Microsoft Azure as its exclusive public cloud computing platform.

One person familiar with the matter said Microsoft may pick up a small stake in Flipkart as part of the partnership, although no deal to that effect has been signed yet. Mint couldn’t confirm if Microsoft will be one of the investors in Flipkart’s next funding round.

Credit: livemint.com

