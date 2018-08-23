Flood Disaster Relief Project of Sri Guruvayurappan Temple

HOUSTON: Devastating natural calamities have been causing ongoing suffering to the people of Kerala. Hundreds of people lost their lives in the recent flood and landslides. Several thousands have been admitted to relief camps. Home, hospitals, schools and roadways have been taken away by catastrophic flooding (from insurgent monsoon). The tragic flood created damage several magnitudes worse than the Hurricane Harvey Houstonians experienced in 2017.

The victims are in need of food, medicine, money and all basic amenities to rebuild their lives. Any help or donations will have tremendous effect rebuilding lives for our friends and families. Understanding the urgent need, the temple has initiated efforts to alleviate this unfortunate situation with a goal to raise and donate $100,000; so far, we have raised $20,000 since Friday, Aug 17.

Sri Guruvayurappan temple (https://www.guruvayurappanhouston.org/) of Houston is collecting donations for Kerala flood disaster relief fund. Donations are tax-deductible. Please make check payable to Sri Guruvayurappan Temple and include “Kerala Flood Disaster Relief Fund” in the memo. You may drop off your contribution at the temple front desk, or by mail to 11620 Ormandy St., Houston TX 77035.

Temple president Biju Pillai asked to express our compassion and sovereignty as true citizens and help in the recovery process. Upon receiving the donation, official receipt from the temple will be sent to your email.

Online donations can be done on temple website: https://www.guruvayurappanhouston.org/Services.aspx?cat=04&serv=976

For assistance contact treasurer (Babudas 443-600-7774), PR coordinator (Remasankar 404-680-9787 or President Dr.Biju Pillai 832-247-3411).

Email:president@guruvayurappanhouston.org