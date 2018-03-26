Fodder scam: Lalu Prasad Yadav gets 14-year jail term in Dumka treasury case; RJD, BJP cross swords

Former Bihar chief minister and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on Saturday was sentenced to “14 years of imprisonment” in the fourth fodder scam case that pertains to fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 3.5 crore from the Dumka treasury by Animal Husbandry Department officials between 1991 and 1996.

The conviction has been made under 120-B (criminal conspiracy), read with 419, 420, 467, 468 (pertaining to cheating, forgery etc) of Indian Penal Code and PC Act. A fine of Rs 60 lakh has also been imposed. Special CBI Judge Shivpal Singh pronounced the sentence through video-conferencing. The RJD supremo is currently admitted to RIMS hospital due to health concerns.

Credit: indianexpress.com