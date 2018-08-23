Forest of Fantasy

HOUSTON: Rathna Kumar’s “Forest of Fantasy” is an imaginary story that weaves together re-ality and fantasy to drive home a very important point – that we need to take Nature seriously, respect it, and do our best to protect our environment before things get any worse.

The story concept by Seetha Ratnakar, has been specially set to music by Sandeep Kumrouth and Mahalakshmi of Sreekrithi School of Music, and choreography is by Rathna Kumar, who re-ceived an Individual Artist Grant for this original project. Costumes and lighting have also been designed by Seetha Ratnakar, former Asst. Station Director of India’s national television net-work, Doordarshan.

This dance theater project features puppeteer Greg Ruhe of Puppet Pizzazz and the Anjali Dance Company and members of the Anjali Center for Performing Arts. Come and journey with us through our surreal forest at 5pm on Saturday, August 25, at the Kaplan theater, Evelyn Rubin-stein Jewish Community Center, 5601 S. Braeswood Blvd, Houston, TX 77096.

Tickets are $25 & $15 act the door and early bird specials are $22 and $12. For tickets and in-formation please call (832) 275-9658.