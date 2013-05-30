Former Indian Table Tennis Champion Kabad Makes The Bayou City his Home
By Manu Shah
HOUSTON: When Jay Kabad casually introduced himself to the members of TT Nuts (a table tennis players association) at the Durga Bari Temple on the city’s westside a couple of years ago, there were gasps of disbelief and faces mirroring incredulity. It took a while for the fact to sink in that they were shaking hands with THE JAYANT KABAD – the renowned table tennis champion who won accolades for India in various national and international tournaments.
After the death of his father in an industrial accident, 4 year-old Kabad and his family moved to Bangalore to his maternal grandfather’s house. When he was 10, his uncle, B.Sai Kumar, himself a State table tennis player and only 4 years older, introduced him to the game. Kabad’s innate talent and a natural flair for the game caught the eye of Amrit Kumar who would go on to coach him during his entire career.
A meteoric rise at the State Level followed but it was from 1968 that Kabad joined the league of national players like Mir Khasim Ali, Monty Merchant and Niraj Bajaj and ranked number 3 in India. He was selected to represent India in the Munich World Championship which was all well and good – but there was a slight problem: he had no money! Kabad laughingly recalls the movie that was premiered to raise the funds – “Dil Diya, Dard Liya.”
Munich proved to be a great experience but it was another keenly watched match that Kabad recalls vividly. At the National Championship Finals in Bangalore, the excitement was palpable as the odds of winning were heavily in his favor. The Chief Minister, Governor and all of Bangalore turned up with garlands in the certainty that their hometown boy would win – and Kabad lost!
The Asian games in Japan also proved to be a great learning experience where he was pitted against the Chinese and the Japanese. “The Chinese,” Kabad explains, “are near impossible to beat because each player has a different way of playing the game whereas the Japanese though hard to beat too at least have only one style!”
Ugly politics snaked its way into the playing fields in 1975 and even though Kabad ranked No. 1 in the country in a nail biting finish at the Indore Nationals, he wasn’t selected to represent India in an international tournament. Sports officials didn’t even have the courtesy to send him an invite!
Kabad clearly credits his successes to his supportive mother, his no nonsense coach Amrit Kumar, his uncle Sai Kumar and his grandfather who encouraged his grandson to skip exams if it clashed with an important match because “exams would come and go but the opportunity to represent the country wouldn’t!” A remarkable attitude, as this was in the ‘70’s when every parent wanted his son to be either a doctor or an engineer.
If Kabad was a celebrity in the world of sports, he was no slouch when it came to academics. He aced them sometimes even studying between match breaks and in fact was among the top 20 in the PUC exam in Bangalore. This academic acclaim would come in handy as a career in sports is hardly a viable option in India. After graduating in Physics from IIT, Chennai, and a short unchallenging stint at a government organization, Kabad applied to Pittsburg University, Pennsylvania for a one-year MBA course. A job offer brought him to Houston but the slump in the oil industry and huge student loans forced him to apply for a job at a financial planning firm. Six years later, Kabad branched out on his own with JayKay Wealth Advisors.
Kabad’s business focuses primarily on five main areas: tax reduction planning, estate planning, income planning, risk management and asset management. He offers a customized approach to his mostly Indian clients and helps them protect and grow their accumulated wealth with the watchword being safety. Kabad describes Indo Americans as being mostly affluent, savers, cautious and moderately conservative.
Partnering with him in this successful venture is Kabad’s wife, Kanchan. The Zen-like reasoning that made her accept his proposal was that a sportsman learns to deal with victory and defeat with equal composure and well, Life’s no different. This philosophy has stood her in great stead as the couple are celebrating their 29 years of togetherness and have two children.
As Vice President of JayKay Wealth Advisors, Kanchan oversees the administration, compliance and trades. She is also actively engaged in the Chinmaya Mission and as President of `the Indo American Cancer Awareness Network (IACAN) – an organization that seeks to educate and support those suffering from cancer in the Indo American community.
The couple love to travel and consider Sorrento, Italy, their most memorable holiday. When not working, Kanchan designs costumes for Indian dances and is a makeup artist. She is also a marathon runner while he unwinds by playing – no, it’s not table tennis – but golf!
Hello Jayanth what a talent you have I knew little bit about your table tennis achievement but after reading this article I came to know so much more about you I really appreciate you for sharing with us and what all the difficult times you went through. of course kanchan it goes to you also you are so talented as well you guy’s are like
elemareya hoovu.(kannada) meaning flower behind a leaf. God bless you and your family.
A 3 decade old story has been made fresh. Reading this gives me a nostalgic feeling and the odds faced by both saikumar and jayanth. I would like to record that late Bhaskar rao’s family is the best I have come across. My gratitude to the entire family for their great affection and co-operation in our endeavour. No words can explain the greatness of Saikumar’s and Jayanth’s achievements in their studies as well as games. I salute them.
I was Jayant’s classmate between 1966-1967 in PUC in National College, Bangalore. This was at a time his table tennis career was in a steep ascent. I did not play table tennis. Yet, we became friends. We remain close friends. He has been consistent in combining extraordinary achievements in his career with humility and a sense of humor.
May his tribe increase!
Dear Jayant, this piece above moved me to tears… Recalling our days at Malleswaram during late 50s and early 60s, how we played cricket in the forefront of your house and your grandfather dear departed Badakere Dattamam, a majestic personality I must admit, cajoled us. Also that lovely dog you had at your home who would often fetch the ball for us and a better fielder than all of us!!!
Well, those cherished days of Malleswaram of that era happen to be a ‘better forgotten’ chapter in the present state of Bangalore, it is not so at least in my memory. Yes, I am still 66 years young and would be 67 on July 10. And the entire world hails July 11, a day after I was born as World Population Day although I am still a bachelor (not married I mean)!!!
I never met you after you left our good old Bangalore, rather Malleswaram since I too joined the IAF and spent 9 years before opting out in 1975. Of course, my parents must have attended the marriage of your aunt Maya with my second cousin Kishen who used to work for Mafatlal’s NOCIL and he was based in Cal.
Often I recall the names of the Ubhaykar brothers, Arun & Ravi, R S Harsha & his sister Geeta, Usha Sundreraj, P V Panchunath, Y T Hong among others. (Well, my memory is still intact but for the name of that player who was the son of G K Govnindaraj, an advocate and my grand uncle Bhavanimam, A V Shankarmam to all of you knew him as an advocate).
All said and done, get back to me on panjesuresh@gmail.com or on the Chehera Kitaab (FB) where I am Suresh Panje. And in case you ever visit India and Delhi in particular, PLEASE BE MY GUEST.
Wish to hear from you dear Jayant, the ‘giant killer’ of yore!!!
With love-n-best of best wishes
Suresh
Hi….. Me and Jayanth played our first match in Malleshwaram Association against each other as there was no girls section in those days . Both of us were hardly 9 years of age. We played in many tournaments for many years. I met him again in Huston Last year after a gap of may be 35 years. He is a financial Adviser to my sister so took me to his office. We were really happy to meet and remember all the players of our times.
I watched Jayant play in Calcutta! I am now 63 years old and have always been a keen sports fan. I was a great admirer of Jayant’s game, and consider him to be the fastest mover among all the Indian TT greats I have seen, and the list includes Chandrasekhar, Kamlesh, Manjit, Monty, Khodaiji, Bajaj, Basak, Jagannath, Dipak Ghosh and so many others. Jayant beat Kjell Johansson of Sweden, then world no. 2, in an international tournament – one of the best ever wins by an Indian TT player. I watched the entire World TT at Calcutta in 1975 and was greatly disappointed when Jayant was omitted from the team tho’ he was the reigning national champion – because he was absent for a few days’ training as he was busy with his exam – a blatant injustice which can happen only with India’s sports officialdom. A pleasant surprise – this article, and happy to learn that Jayant, such a well-behaved player in his prime, is doing well in the US.
I just have to go WOW! on this.
This is 2015 and it has taken me four decades to just realize, now, that Kabad Jayant resides, here, in the USA!
That B&W picture may as well have been plucked from my head!
Namaskaara Sir! I am a great TT fan and cannot forget those days at Malleswaram Gymkhana Club, when I used to watch you practice. Those memories are just indelible and I thought it was a God send that I could be so privileged to watch you up close and personal.
I ask a favor from readers (Suranjan?) and perhaps Kabad himself. I would be very indebted for a picture of another TT Star Deepak Ghosh, of the 1950s Stockholm fame. I knew him and would like to preserve his memory. What a shame in not being to able to find one in our great virtual library- the Internet.
A big God Bless to KJ and family!
@ Princeton,NJ
Like Kasinath, I too was Jayant’s classmate in PUC in National College and we would go to Modern Cafe near the college during our lunch break after Hindi class. Initially, The guy never even let on that he was the table tennis champ, but that came out soon enough when I participated in the trials to select the college team, and the captain Satyamohan told me there was only one spot available and not two, as originally announced, because Jayant had naturally been given one. We lost contact when i moved to Pondicherry for my studies. Wonderful to hear about Jayant’ and his family. Wish him the very best.
Dear VM,
We must not forget K Nagraj of Railways and the first and only Indian TT player to have entered the quarter finals of World TT Championship. He used to practise at the Railway Institute located behind Bangalore City Station and also at the YMCA on Infantry Road. Wonder as to where he is now.
Thanks for finally talking about > Former Indian Table Tennis Champion Kabad
Makes The Bayou City his Home | Indo American News < Loved it!
Dear Jayant Rao Kabad,
I was your class mate in National College in PUC C Section. I dont know whether you remember me. I had seen you playing table tennis with Dr. H. Narasimiah, our principal who used to comment not to play top spin. I still remember your soft spoken attitude. I am now setteled in Bangalore and my mobile no. is 09880285445. If possible please contact me.
Best wishes to you and your family.
V.A. Jagdale
I am amazed and truly humbled to read all your comments, following this article that appeared more than two years ago. I can only say ‘thank you’ to all of you. I am also grateful to all our friends who helped me during those years and that I had the opportunity as well as the ability to provide these wonderful memories to so many people. Thank you again,
Jayant Kabad
Dear jayant, You may not remember this 79 year old man who has practiced with you during 1960-62 in that small room of malleswaram club. I was staying in a hotel just opposite called northern hotel. I had also played with saikumar and also amritkumar. I was working in A. G. office. I have seen you hitting hundreds of balls and your uncle saikumar used to return all of them from both sides. Both of you became state and national champions and saikumar dethroned that hard hitting SubbaRao. My best wishes to all of you. Now I am in chennai. It is a pleasure to see that chubby 10 year old boy grown in stature.
It was nice to catch up with news about Kabad Jayant. He together with his uncle Saiku ( B Saikumar was known that way ) were very prominent in the TT circuit. In fact Malleswaram had so many prominent celebrities. Prakash Padukone, Anantnag , Ubhaykar .