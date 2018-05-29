Former US President George HW Bush hospitalised, misses parade

The hospitalization of former President George H.W. Bush caused him to miss out on a Memorial Day parade in Maine that he traditionally attends. The 93-year-old said in a tweet Monday evening that he regrets missing the event earlier that day in Kennebunkport, down the road from his summer home. He also said he’s “forever grateful not only to those patriots who made the ultimate sacrifice for our Nation- but also the Gold Star families whose heritage is imbued with their honor and heroism.”

Bush was taken to a hospital Sunday after he experienced low blood pressure and fatigue. A spokesman said he’d likely be in the hospital for a couple of days for observation. There was no update on his condition Monday.

Credit: indianexpress.com