Fort Bend Aide Taral Patel Joins Biden Administration

Richmond: The Indian American Political Action Committee (IAPAC) of Greater Houston is a nonpartisan organization and one of its missions is to promote and encourage political involvement and increase political awareness in the Indian American community residing in the Greater Houston area.

IAPAC would like to congratulate Taral Patel on his appointment to work with the Biden Administration on Domestic Policy Issues in Washington DC

Taral grew up in Greater Houston studying at Cinco Ranch High School and subsequently graduating from UT Austin.

Patel was the youngest Chief of Staff to serve for the Fort Bend County’s Judge’s office and previously held positions on many campaigns including Mayor Bill White, Senator Rodney Ellis and Wendy Davis.

With his various experiences and accomplishments, we have no doubt Taral Patel will continue to thrive and be a formidable force to watch in the political arena.

For more information, contact Ramesh Anand, President IAPAC at C: 832-731-6133 or email: president@iapacgh.org.

When KP George was elected as Fort Bend County judge last year, it was a historic election by all accounts. Not only did he manage to flip the judgeship from red to blue after it was held by the same Republican incumbent for 15 years, George also ushered in some much needed diversity in one of the most multicultural, immigrant-rich communities in the nation.

Helping George almost every step of the way in becoming Fort Bend’s top chief was Taral Patel, his 25-year-old, data-focused chief of staff.

Patel, a Katy native became George’s chief of staff after working as a strategist during his campaign in the 2018 midterms. When George was sworn in this past January, Patel became the first Hindu and youngest chief for a countywide official in Fort Bend history.

It’s the latest example of how the millennial generation, soon to surpass baby boomers as America’s largest, are making their mark in government.

In Fort Bend County, that means being responsible for aiding 760,000 residents and roughly 3,000 county employees in a county with an annual budget of $370 million.

Patel told The Signal George’s historic election wouldn’t have been possible without the help of the Asian-American community who helped elect him to both the judgeship and his previous elected office as a representative in the Fort Bend ISD school board between 2014 and 2018. — With contribution from The Texas Signal.