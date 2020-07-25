Fort Bend County Judge KP George Speaks Out against Racist Attacks

BY CLAIRE GOODMAN

RICHMOND: Fort Bend County Judge KP George has spoken out against hatred and racism he has encountered as county judge.

George, who was born in India but is an American citizen, took to Twitter and Facebook to share some of the racist comments he’s received since taking office in January 2019.

George posted a collage featuring some of the hate-filled comments he has received. Many of the posts contained profanity, and others attacked his origin of birth. He redacted the posters’ names but left the profanities and racial epithets unaltered. The Katy Rancher has redacted the profanities and racial slurs.

One post said, “Texans… if KP George Tries to Take Away Our Freedom… It will NOT Be the First Time a Foreigner has Attempted to do so… KP George is NOT an American!!! How did Fort Bend County Let a Foreigner… An American Hater become so Powerful??? How did we let this happen??? KP George is from Kerala India… Remember the Alamo!!!”

In Facebook and Twitter posts on Saturday, George said that the comments have become more frequent and aggressive since the COVID-19 pandemic has made him the primary response authority in the county.

“I’ve had to make a lot of decisions over the last few months to tackle the COVID crisis head-on,” George said. “When someone criticizes my decisions, that is their right as Americans. However, when people choose to hurl racist, anti-immigrant garbage at my family, colleagues and me — that crosses a line.”

George also criticized an overarching xenophobia behind the racially charged comments. “When I read some of these terrible comments online… I realize they are coming from a place of deeply misplaced fear- fear that immigrants are ‘taking their jobs,’ and they are ‘replacing real Americans’ or setting out to hurt our own communities somehow.”

After George’s post, a broad spectrum of community leaders spoke out in defense of George and condemned the racist attacks against him. “Those types of comments and that type of behavior is unacceptable,” said Fort Bend County Precinct 3 Constable Wayne Thompson. “I have known Judge George for some time. I know his character and his heart. He is a good man who cares for the community he serves.”

Fort Bend County is the most racially diverse county in the U.S. Rep. Pete Olson, who has frequently praised the county for its diversity said, “These are not the values of Fort Bend County that I have been privileged to represent in the United States Congress for 12 years. Hate is not welcome here.”

“Vile, hateful comments made to County Judge KP George are unacceptable. Probably written by bitter people who are unhappy with themselves lashing out at others,” added Fort Bend County District Attorney Brian Middleton.

George called upon the community to speak out against racism.

“As a fellow American, I ask you this: the next time you hear or see someone making an anti-immigrant or racist comment, call them out. Stand up for your neighbors, your coworkers and your children’s classmates. Stand up for Fort Bend, our nation’s most diverse county. In doing so, you’ll be standing up for a better future America, the land of the free and home of the brave.”

— Houston Chronicle