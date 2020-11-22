Fort Bend Interfaith Community to Hold Thanksgiving Service

Sugar Land: The Fort Bend Interfaith Community would like to invite people from all-faiths to a virtual Interfaith Thanksgiving Service with the theme of “Signs of Hope.” The service can be viewed Monday, November 23, at 7 p.m. on both YouTube and Facebook live. This year, the Hindus of Greater Houston are not only participating in the choir and performing a dance, but Mark Ram of the Brahma Kumaris Meditation Center will be giving the homily for the service. In addition there will be readings, songs, poems, dances and prayers from 13 different faith communities including Christian, Muslim, Jewish, Sikh and Baha’i.

This is the Fort Bend Interfaith Community’s 5th Annual Thanksgiving Service. The service is usually hosted by one of the area congregations and attended by over 1000 people. Due to Covid-19, however, this year the entire service will be online. The service will include clergy and members from local congregations representing their faith’s expressions of Thanksgiving through readings from the Bible, the Quran and the Book of Mormon as well as songs of prayer and praise.

“The Interfaith Thanksgiving service brings together people from diverse faith groups and backgrounds to celebrate our shared values of peace, hope, and love. We express our hope for a future of cooperation and love through words, melodies and dance from each of our individual faith traditions,” said Pastor Will Starkweather, chairman of the Interfaith Council. “This service is an act of love from our membership of over 40 churches, mosques, temples and synagogues that work together to build meaningful relationships.”

In addition to the annual Thanksgiving service, Fort Bend County Judge KP George has proclaimed November 23 “A Fort Bend County Day of Prayer.” Area faith communities are encouraged to pray, meditate or fast to together bring deliverance to our country from the Coronavirus pandemic.

Everyone is invited to join in and watch the service starting at 7 pm on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/FortBendInterfaithCommunity or on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2N3EjdK3JmoFfWkdDU8kDQ . The service will continue to be available to view after that time.

Any area religious group that believes in building understanding between diverse groups through trust, respect, and shared values is welcome to become a member of the Fort Bend Interfaith Council.