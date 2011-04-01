Fort Bend Student Wins Houston PBS Spelling Bee

HOUSTON: By spelling the word “feijoada”, Sivateja Tangirala from Sugar Land, a 7th grader at Fort Settlement Middle School in Fort Bend ISD, won the 2011 HoustonPBS Spelling Bee. Tangirala was one of 55 spellers from 42 counties competing in the bee which was televised live on HoustonPBS/Channel 8 on Saturday, March 26. He advances to the Scripps National Spelling Bee, the nation’s highest-profile academic event.

“I have many people to thank for their help and support, including my family and my teachers, Miss O’Brien, Miss Cairns and Miss Bakus” says Tangirala.

By winning the HoustonPBS Spelling Bee, Tangirala won an all-expenses-paid trip for two to Washington, D.C. to represent Houston at the Scripps National Spelling Bee during Bee Week, which runs from May 29 – June 3, 2011. He will compete against 274 fellow spellers from all over the country for over $35,000 in cash and prizes.

The HoustonPBS Spelling Bee is the third largest Bee in the country with 1,070 schools participating. This is the third year the station has served as the local sponsor of the bee. Channel 8 is the only PBS station in the nation to serve as a local Scripps Spelling Bee Sponsor.

“We feel the Spelling Bee fits perfectly with our educational mission to empower, engage and enrich the lives of the people in Southeast Texas. We want to wish Sivateja the best of luck as he heads to Washington for Bee Week,” says John Hesse, General Manager at HoustonPBS

