FPI inflows into stocks more than halved to Rs26,000 crore in FY18

NEW DELHI: Foreign portfolio investment (FPI) in stock markets more than halved to Rs26,000 crore in 2017-18 on fears of faster than expected rate hike by the US Federal Reserve and higher valuations of Indian equities.

In comparison, overseas investors had put in Rs55,700 crore in equities in 2016-17 after pulling out over Rs14,000 crore in the preceding fiscal, according to the data with depositories. However, a sharp turnaround was seen in FPI inflows into debt markets in the just-concluded fiscal as foreign investors poured in a staggering Rs1.2 trillion in the segment against a net outflow of about Rs7,300 crore in 2016-17.

Click here to read more…

Credit: livemint.com