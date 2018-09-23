TravelGuzs- Home Page
FPIs turn net sellers in September, pull out ₹15,365 crore so far

The latest outflow comes following a net infusion of close to ₹5,200 crore in the capital markets, both equity and debt, last month and ₹2,300 crore in July. Photo: Mint

NEW DELHI: Overseas investors have pulled out a massive ₹15,365 crore ($2.1 billion) from the capital markets so far in September, after putting in funds during the previous two months, on widening current account deficit coupled with global trade tensions.

The latest outflow comes following a net infusion of close to ₹5,200 crore in the capital markets, both equity and debt, last month and ₹2,300 crore in July. Prior to that, overseas investors had pulled out over ₹61,000 crore during April-June.

