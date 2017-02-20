HCC- Home Page
Free SIM cards for tourists coming to India on e-Visa

February 20, 2017
Diaspora
Union Tourism Minister Mahesh Sharma on Wednesday launched pre-loaded SIM cards for tourists arriving in India on e-visa.

These SIMs, which will be provided by Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited, will have Rs 50 talk time and 50 Mb internet data at free of cost.

Credit: in.pcmag.com

