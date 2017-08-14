Friendship With Pak ‘Stronger Than Steel, Sweeter Than Honey’: China Vice Premier

ISLAMABAD: Chinese Vice Premier Wang Yang, the “special guest” at Pakistan’s Independence Day celebration, said today the two countries have always stood by each other and their friendship was “stronger than steel”.

Wang, a member of the Politburo of the Central Committee of China’s ruling Communist Party, is among the country’s top leaders. He arrived in Islamabad yesterday on a two-day visit. Addressing the Independence Day ceremony in Islamabad, he said China stands with Pakistan in its efforts to achieve progress and development.

Credit: ndtv.com