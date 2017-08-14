Amirali Dodhiya- Home Page
Houston Community College-Home Page
Eye Level 2- Home Page
Eye Level 3 Home Page

Friendship With Pak ‘Stronger Than Steel, Sweeter Than Honey’: China Vice Premier

Added by Indo American News on August 14, 2017.
Saved under World News
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
China's Vice Premier said they want to strengthen its strategic cooperation with Islamabad.

China’s Vice Premier said they want to strengthen its strategic cooperation with Islamabad.

ISLAMABAD:  Chinese Vice Premier Wang Yang, the “special guest” at Pakistan’s Independence Day celebration, said today the two countries have always stood by each other and their friendship was “stronger than steel”.

Wang, a member of the Politburo of the Central Committee of China’s ruling Communist Party, is among the country’s top leaders. He arrived in Islamabad yesterday on a two-day visit. Addressing the Independence Day ceremony in Islamabad, he said China stands with Pakistan in its efforts to achieve progress and development.

Click here to read more…

Credit: ndtv.com

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *