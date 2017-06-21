From 11% to 2.2%, five factors explain vanishing India inflation

Four years ago Indian inflation was running at more than 11%. Now it’s melted to a record low 2.2%, below Mexico, Turkey and the UK, as the central bank’s battle against price pressures gains traction.

The slide has prompted the Reserve Bank of India, led by Urjit Patel, to slash its inflation forecasts and led one member of its six-person monetary policy committee to break ranks at its 6 June announcement, stoking market speculation the bank could next cut rates, perhaps as early as August.

Credit: livemint.com