TRF Home Page
Royal – Home Page

From black tea to yogurt, five foods to prevent cold and flu

Added by Indo American News on November 25, 2018.
Saved under Health
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
From yogurt to oranges and black tea, food that prevent flu and cold. (Source: Pixabay)

From yogurt to oranges and black tea, food that prevent flu and cold. (Source: Pixabay)

While there’s no magical way to escape the wrath of the winter season, keeping a check on your food intake can certainly help you to prevent seasonal flu and viral diseases. From black tea to yoghurt and oranges, these food have the power to protect against influenza, a common infection of the upper respiratory tract that can cause serious complications in older adults, pregnant women, infants and people with certain chronic health problems such as asthma. Here’s a quick guide to the food you must include in your regular diet to prevent flu and cold.

Black Tea

Black tea prepared with a ginger, lemongrass and other spices helps protect your body against cold and flu. A research at Harvard University also showed that people who drank five cups of black tea a day for 2 weeks had improved immune system T cells to pump out 10 times more cold and flu virus-fighting interferon.

 

Click here to read more…

Credit: indianexpress.com

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *