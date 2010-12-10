Frustration Over Indian Visa and OCI Services
By Jawahar Malhotra
HOUSTON: For many in the room, the events that were being recalled were the last straw. Numerous people related their ordeal and frustration over long lines, demands for extraneous and additional supporting documentation, surly customer service and broken promises on delivery of visas. “I came all the way from Atlanta to get my visa,” said Zakir Patrawala, “and have waited from 7 am to 7 pm today,” as he stood in the room in front of incredulous stares.
It is a situation that has been simmering for many weeks, especially as the busy holiday season has set in, based on the calls that the media has received, as people from far away have traveled to obtain travel documents – tourist visas or the newly touted Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cards.
“It is utter chaos here,” said one Dallas resident who called in to Indo American News on Tuesday. Another media outlet reported that they have received upto six calls a week complaining of this situation.
Nor is this localized to tourist visas. Other people have reported that they were told that their application for the OCI card would be processed in two months only to discover that it had been lengthened to four and even six months. “And they have the nerve to tell us to apply for a regular visa now at additional cost,” said one applicant, “but they can’t assure us that we will get that even in time.” A call to the Consulate confirmed that this was the tact that was suggested since more time was required for the OCI card.
It was this same treatment that enraged local community activist and head of the Ekal Vidalaya chapter, Ramesh Shah as he vented over the treatment he had received and the continuing delays that he was told he would face in getting his visa. Similarly, another activist, Vijay Pallod was told that the visa he was originally led to believe would arrive in two weeks would now take an additional two weeks.
At a hastily called meeting held at India House this past Monday, December 6 and attended by nearly 40 people, all of whom are highly regarded in the community for their untiring service and dedication, tempers flared and strong words flew over the delays in obtaining Indians visas from the Indian Consulate. Included were representatives of India House, GOPIO, the Leuva Patidar Samaj and other organizations. Not all were critical of the Consulate. “They are doing the best they can with the resources that they have,” said one.
But that was exactly what many in the room felt that the Consulate had not been doing, that it had not anticipated the demand on visas ahead of time and allocated or requested more funds for additional staff to handle the load. This elicited more calls for firmer action from higher sources to step in and manage the excessive load, and some well-intentioned individuals suggested volunteering time to help with the process or resorting to the visa camps that used to be common before the Consulate opened in Houston.
Hasu Patel, who is well-connected with the AAHOA group told the story of a prominent member of the group who was to attend the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (World Indian Day) in January but is unable to collect his visa as he is not sure when it will be ready. Another person said that she was turned back over a four-day period due to a name change after obtaining US citizenship. “There is nothing on the website that gives you all the data. They seem to be making rules up as they go along,” she fumed.
Among all the high-spirited and angry words, most agreed that the workload for the staffers was high and that they were told many worked long hours to clear the backlog. Most also agreed that this reflected on the management of Consul General Sanjiv Arora who was more focused on other issues than that of streamlining the visa process and overseeing rude and intemperate staff workers.
In concluding the hour-long meeting, it was decided that a contingent of ten would ask for a meeting with Arora and voice their grievances and offer several steps to remedy the untenable situation. When asked for an appointment, India House President Jugal Malani reported that Arora had declined to meet with the delegation but instead asked for a meeting with the Presidents of organizations, mentioning the names of five.
This response has not settled well with Ramesh Shah who is still furious and he has reportedly written to the Indian Ambassador in Washington, DC and copied other high ranking people in the Indian Government. In addition, he has taken on a purely Gandhian way to show his displeasure. Shah will stage a one-day hunger strike starting on 8am on Sunday, December 12 till Monday at 8amto bend will be held at the VPSS Haveli off West Airport and the Southwest Freeway to bring attention to this issue.
Meanwhile, the GOPIO Chapter has organized a meeting on Thursday at 6:30pm at Madras Pavilion in Sugar Land to list all the concerns and issues that should be addressed by the Consulate followed by a meeting they hope to have with Arora the next morning.
It is outrageous, to say the least for people to suffer to obtain visa, and yet we are asked to engage for investment in India. Who in right mind, with such experience, can think of doing business in India.
I too had experience for a staff to throw my US passport at me, when approached to get my indian visa (this was at outsource service center). I had to force that employee to pick up passport and hand it to me, sighting insult to US symbol and me paying her salary.
This is so ridiculous. I went to the Embassy and wanted my visa because my Aunt had passed away and her kids were left on their own and wanted to go and help them out and see my other Aunt. It is my dad’s real sister and they told him no they do not care and he has to wait 3 months and we started a huge argument at the Embassy. What is wrong with these stupid people thinking they are smart. Especially the stupid ladies inside the cabin who ask for your application and stuff. They look at you in a bad way and have no @#$%! respect so all I have to say is I am going to join that STRIKE on Monday and I have a couple words to just this embassy. @#$%#! YOU HATERS and your lucky I am a nice guy but don’t piss of the wrong @#$%#@! person one day….
Did’nt we all hear recently that Indian govt officials have huge accounts in Swiz banks. By enforcing this rule, the top officials of Indian consulate is trying to extract money from Indians living in Houston. They are not satisfied with the salary and they think that by charging $250 per person just to put the “cancelled” stamp on old passport they can accumulate few million dollars for their Swiz bank account. The consular general attend weekend parties with rich people of Houston and they can get their visas on time because they are his friends while average Indians have remain on the mercy of the rude consulate staff.
I forgot to mention in my comment earlier, that yesterday I heard the consular general’s interview on the radio. He did not answer even the simple questions directly. He dodged every question and could not even speak one complete sentence without “ehh ehh”. Who made him consular general? Again he must have gotten this post via having high connections in Indian Govt. He was trying to put blame on travel agents rather than accepting blame for his poor management.
I had visited the consulate on Friday, 5th November to collect the passports for my 2 daughters. I was there by 3.30 PM since the window opens at 4.00 PM. The line kept on growing. It was 4.10 PM and Window was not open. I angrily asked to ladies inside the blanked window whats the problem, they said they are doing some important work ( other way we all in line do not have any work). I took picture of the clock and the window closed and have it with me. Secondly, there was a US Citizen who had come from some office in same building, he was talking on top of his voice since 3.30 PM and these ladies were opening the window for him to serve him, what the heck was this ?
When my turn came at window, they asked to me go to reception area, I went there, the lady there asked me to go back to main window, so I played this ping-pong….it was 5 PM and still they could not trace my passport. I saw all the ladies/girls packing their bags at dot 5 PM and leaving ( who says these staff members are overloaded with work ???)..I kept my hand inside the window so that they cannot close it and demanded the passport, finally a nice lady give me the USPS tracking number stating that they have been mailed 2 days ago.
Phew, what an ordeal, I met so many others who were annoyed..I know consulate cannot keep everyone happy but the people working there are careless…may good senses prevail soon
I think they run the consulate like any other government office in India.They should realize it won’t work. Here people work hard and expect hard work from the people whom they are paying. I am referring to TRAVISA located on Westheimer. They treat the visitors like dirt. I cannot think of any other public service office which demands to leave purses(ladies) and brief cases(men) out side. If you are not driving, you have to leave your important hand carry items outside the office! When you get to the window to be met by an irritated impatient lady whose main goal is to get rid of you with short curt answers. They don’t answer their phones, never. If you try to go on line and send a querry, a standard answer comes back in ten seconds, which does not answer the question. What is their purpose if they cannot take care of their only mission? The least they could do is answer phones and be courteous!!
As for the rules, the Government of India made these stupid rules. I applied for my visa (an indian born citizen) and they made me sign several pieces of paper not previously known to me via the application process. The simple visa which I got several times in the past twelve years, took six weeks. During this time, I was wondering if they even looked at it. No reports or updates on the progress. If their objective is to collect money for the cancellation of Indian passport, they should state so and be done with it. I don’t understand the rule maker’s thinking when they want to see the old Indian passport, which was abandoned several years ago. If you did not surrender it (no body did, because we were not asked to), you have to fill out bunch of papers, and even then you are not sure if you will get it. If one has to go to India within two months of a visit, you will not get the visa. Why? What is magic about two months? A friend lost his mother and he was stopped at the airport in Houston. Poor guy had to come back and using his good friend’s services was fortunate enough to catch the flight one day later. Is this what the consulate expects all to go thru?
It is time to (1) get rid of TRAVISA (2) amend the rules and go back to status quo.
get Indian visa any part of the world is more difficult than cancer treatment,
every day they are losing, thousands of tourist, loss of millions of dollars.
other side India government beg for aid, when people with dignity and pure intention willing to spent money Indian consulate ignore.how can a beggar pretend to be a rich guy?
we all should be together to pull down this dirty games.
suresh gopal
“US secretary of state Hillary Clinton only expressed concern and not apologies over the patting down of Indian ambassador Meera Shankar at an airport in Mississippi”
..and the Indian Ambassador owes an apology for
The Indian Ambassador and Government of India (GOI) owes an apology to all the affected Non Resident Indians and Americans of Indian origin many times over!!! She was only patted down. But NRIs have lost their hard earned money and have not been able to attend family events including funerals due to the ridiculous requirements that GOI has come up with and the corrupt, incompetent and lazy consulate staff. The Indian Ambassador should be held directly accountable for causing so much loss and grief to the Indian community in USA.
I have heard stories where a US citizen visited India and had to go back within one week as his father died from a massive heart attack. Per new GOI regulations, “There should be a gap of at least 2 months between two separate visits to India on a Tourist visa.” He was harassed at the airport in India by immigration officials and they only allowed him to attend his father’s funeral after extracting a bribe of 25000 Indian rupees. Such incidents are a national shame on India. These government officials create meaningless bureaucratic regulations and then use them to harass professional non resident Indians to extract bribe from them. In this case the Indian government officials showed complete lack of humanity.
The Indian officials are so corrupt that they need to be patted down twice. They cannot be trusted to uphold the responsibilities of their position.
Bakul
The OCI service is absolutely rubbish. I submitted my application almost 10 weeks ago and still the online service doesn’t have any update… further more my child’s reference has no record…. bloody crazy…. this is a silly and embarrassing service from the India authority.
Indian government is not able to serve correctly to its own citizens who reside in India what to expect from thier consulates overseas? OCI is a fraud. OCI is Overseas Citizen of India then why are they forcing to surrender your Indian passport on accepting the citizenship of other country. What is the need ? Oci itself is a passport?
Just stay away from this dodgy business
It’s crazy how long one must wait for their OCI card. I hope the government starts to listen, and there will no longer be a need for more hunger strikes!