Frustration Over Indian Visa and OCI Services

By Jawahar Malhotra

HOUSTON: For many in the room, the events that were being recalled were the last straw. Numerous people related their ordeal and frustration over long lines, demands for extraneous and additional supporting documentation, surly customer service and broken promises on delivery of visas. “I came all the way from Atlanta to get my visa,” said Zakir Patrawala, “and have waited from 7 am to 7 pm today,” as he stood in the room in front of incredulous stares.

It is a situation that has been simmering for many weeks, especially as the busy holiday season has set in, based on the calls that the media has received, as people from far away have traveled to obtain travel documents – tourist visas or the newly touted Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cards.

“It is utter chaos here,” said one Dallas resident who called in to Indo American News on Tuesday. Another media outlet reported that they have received upto six calls a week complaining of this situation.

Nor is this localized to tourist visas. Other people have reported that they were told that their application for the OCI card would be processed in two months only to discover that it had been lengthened to four and even six months. “And they have the nerve to tell us to apply for a regular visa now at additional cost,” said one applicant, “but they can’t assure us that we will get that even in time.” A call to the Consulate confirmed that this was the tact that was suggested since more time was required for the OCI card.

It was this same treatment that enraged local community activist and head of the Ekal Vidalaya chapter, Ramesh Shah as he vented over the treatment he had received and the continuing delays that he was told he would face in getting his visa. Similarly, another activist, Vijay Pallod was told that the visa he was originally led to believe would arrive in two weeks would now take an additional two weeks.

At a hastily called meeting held at India House this past Monday, December 6 and attended by nearly 40 people, all of whom are highly regarded in the community for their untiring service and dedication, tempers flared and strong words flew over the delays in obtaining Indians visas from the Indian Consulate. Included were representatives of India House, GOPIO, the Leuva Patidar Samaj and other organizations. Not all were critical of the Consulate. “They are doing the best they can with the resources that they have,” said one.





But that was exactly what many in the room felt that the Consulate had not been doing, that it had not anticipated the demand on visas ahead of time and allocated or requested more funds for additional staff to handle the load. This elicited more calls for firmer action from higher sources to step in and manage the excessive load, and some well-intentioned individuals suggested volunteering time to help with the process or resorting to the visa camps that used to be common before the Consulate opened in Houston.

Hasu Patel, who is well-connected with the AAHOA group told the story of a prominent member of the group who was to attend the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (World Indian Day) in January but is unable to collect his visa as he is not sure when it will be ready. Another person said that she was turned back over a four-day period due to a name change after obtaining US citizenship. “There is nothing on the website that gives you all the data. They seem to be making rules up as they go along,” she fumed.

Among all the high-spirited and angry words, most agreed that the workload for the staffers was high and that they were told many worked long hours to clear the backlog. Most also agreed that this reflected on the management of Consul General Sanjiv Arora who was more focused on other issues than that of streamlining the visa process and overseeing rude and intemperate staff workers.

In concluding the hour-long meeting, it was decided that a contingent of ten would ask for a meeting with Arora and voice their grievances and offer several steps to remedy the untenable situation. When asked for an appointment, India House President Jugal Malani reported that Arora had declined to meet with the delegation but instead asked for a meeting with the Presidents of organizations, mentioning the names of five.

This response has not settled well with Ramesh Shah who is still furious and he has reportedly written to the Indian Ambassador in Washington, DC and copied other high ranking people in the Indian Government. In addition, he has taken on a purely Gandhian way to show his displeasure. Shah will stage a one-day hunger strike starting on 8am on Sunday, December 12 till Monday at 8amto bend will be held at the VPSS Haveli off West Airport and the Southwest Freeway to bring attention to this issue.

Meanwhile, the GOPIO Chapter has organized a meeting on Thursday at 6:30pm at Madras Pavilion in Sugar Land to list all the concerns and issues that should be addressed by the Consulate followed by a meeting they hope to have with Arora the next morning.