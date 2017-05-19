Funding Sought for 3½-year-old Boy with Brain Cancer

HOUSTON: A family from Perundurai, Tamil Nadu, is seeking crowdfunding to save their 3½-year-old son, Merwin Bright Daniel, who was diagnosed with Glioblastoma, a type of brain cancer.

Merwin was diagnosed in February 2017. There is, however, no medical treatment that can cure this disease in India. After exhausting all options in India, the family finally found the Bruzynski Clinic (www.cancermed.com) in Houston, that can help save Merwin.

The clinic’s cancer therapy utilizes an understanding of each patient’s genetic make-up to develop a treatment with non -toxic medicine. Being from the middle class, the family could only manage for travel and first month treatment with the help of people in India.

The doctors at the clinic suggest eight months of treatment to completely cure Merwin. An MRI is planned after three weeks for a progress check.

“We paid for the first month medical expenses at the clinic, but don’t have any money or resources to continue for the rest of the months,” according to father Ramasamy Velumani, and mother Prabha Kumaragurusami, via email. “Having estimated expenses of $17,000 per month, and to continue that for eight months seems unimaginable without any monetary assistance.”

The family has created a fundraiser page for Merwin, requesting donations from the Indo-American community. Please visit www.gofundme.com/merwin/