G Kutta Se movie review: A powerful film, a subject that needs constant revision

Between the capital of India that is Delhi, and neighbouring Haryana, there’s barely any physical distance. But within a few kilometers, on the other side of the border, it is the dark ages. That women are to be owned, to be used and thrown at will, is something all patriarchal societies all over the world exhibit. But there’s a certain blatant crudity to that quality in a certain kind of Haryanvi conclave that is unique to the region.

G Kutta Se holds up a mirror, and the sights are not pretty. The men —a group of near-thugs who engage in carjacking, a young fellow conducting a clandestine affair with a pretty neighbor, and the most interesting character in the film, a young man ( Rajveer Singh) who is a product of his genes but is pierced by a glimmer of modernity — have sway; women have no agency.

Credit: indianexpress.com