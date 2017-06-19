Eye Level- Home Page
Houston Community College-Home Page

G Kutta Se movie review: A powerful film, a subject that needs constant revision

Added by Indo American News on June 19, 2017.
Saved under Bollywood News, Movies
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
G Kutta Se movie review: G Kutta Se director catches the banter, full of lewd allusions to body parts and heavy sexual innuendo, as well as all the groping and the coupling, without a shred of titillation.

G Kutta Se movie review: G Kutta Se director catches the banter, full of lewd allusions to body parts and heavy sexual innuendo, as well as all the groping and the coupling, without a shred of titillation.

Between the capital of India that is Delhi, and neighbouring Haryana, there’s barely any physical distance. But within a few kilometers, on the other side of the border, it is the dark ages. That women are to be owned, to be used and thrown at will, is something all patriarchal societies all over the world exhibit. But there’s a certain blatant crudity to that quality in a certain kind of Haryanvi conclave that is unique to the region.

G Kutta Se holds up a mirror, and the sights are not pretty. The men —a group of near-thugs who engage in carjacking, a young fellow conducting a clandestine affair with a pretty neighbor, and the most interesting character in the film, a young man ( Rajveer Singh) who is a product of his genes but is pierced by a glimmer of modernity — have sway; women have no agency.

Click here to read more…

Credit: indianexpress.com

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *