G20 Hamburg Action Plan praises India for promoting ease of doing business, labour reforms

Added by Indo American News on July 10, 2017.
Saved under US South Asian
HAMBURG: Acknowledging steps being taken by India for sustainable and inclusive growth as well as support to global economy, the G20 has praised the initiatives in the country for promoting ease of doing business, startup funding and labour reforms.

In its Hamburg Action Plan, adopted at the G20 Summit of leaders from the world’s 20 largest economies, the group also noted that “in the financial sector, India is popularising a number of derivative instruments in exchanges or electronic trading platforms” as part of measures to enhance resilience of its economy.

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com

