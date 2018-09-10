TravelGuzs- Home Page
Gali Guleiyan movie review: Watch it for Manoj Bajpayee and Om Singh

Gali Guleiyan review: Gali Guleiyan runs aground quite early on, trying to stretch its premise of a psychological thriller too thin.

Cast: Manoj Bajpayee, Om Singh, Neeraj Kabi, Shahana Goswami, Ranvir Shorey, Arbaaz Khan

Director: Dipesh Jain

Movie rating: 3.5 stars

Many films have been made about Old Delhi by those looking in. In this film, Old Delhi looks out, through the eyes of a man who lives in its many labyrinthine lanes, cheek by jowl with others, in midst of ruins, in times of old, in gullis that go nowhere, amidst terraces with no gaps, only catching once the glimpse of a sliver of a sky.

Here past is present, present is past. Decades may pass and nothing might change. Decades more will go, and nothing will. So, is it a wonder then that Khuddoos (Bajpayee) is losing himself within it? Who is it that he hears speaking through the walls? Whom is it that he spies on through his cameras? What does he hope to hear? Whom does he want to see? What does he want to escape? Why is he so interested in the boy, Iddu (Om Singh), he believes is as lonely, as need of help, as him?

 

