Game Over Movie Review

STORY:

Con artists Sanaaya Savitri (Gurleen Chopra) and her Mamu target rich, sex deprived men for carrying out their malicious extortion plans where Sanaaya uses her beauty to exploit them. Just days before retirement, the duo set out to dupe a wealthy diamond merchant but the plan goes horribly wrong.

REVIEW: When a lonesome, sleazy billionaire Rangeela Awasthi (Rajesh Sharma) is given the proposal to marry a girl, who’s at the peak of her youth, he grabs it with both hands. Their first meeting, with a high dose of drama and laden with sexual innuendos, moves to his bedroom in the wink of an eye. Naturally, the heist goes smooth as butter. Content with the wealth they have accumulated over the years, planner Mamu cajoles his niece into quitting their life of crime to start a family of her own.