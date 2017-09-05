Amirali Dodhiya- Home Page
Houston Community College-Home Page
Texas Renaissance Festival- Home Page
Eye Level 3 Home Page

Ganesha Chaturthi 2017: prominent Ganesha temples to seal the festival for you!

Added by Indo American News on September 5, 2017.
Saved under Religion
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Siddhivinayak-Temple-Mumbai_TemplePurohit

Those sacred abodes of Lord Ganesha, enshrining self-manifested idols, characterised by holiness, exist from remote times. The holy scriptures of Hinduism state that as soon as one enters these temples, he is freed from several sins. Having easy access to such blessed shrines, why won’t you seek the grace of Lord Ganesha, the believed remover of all odds? If a temple run for Ganesha Chaturthi 2017 is high on your mind, Happytrips brings to you the famous Ashtavinayak Temples in Maharashtra, especially Mumbai, that are solely dedicated to the divine son of Shiva and Parvati.

Click here to read more…

Credit: happytrips.com

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

One Response to Ganesha Chaturthi 2017: prominent Ganesha temples to seal the festival for you!

  1. ashylnmolly September 20, 2017 at 3:48 am

    Ganesha Chaturthi is a big festival in India.mostly Ganesha Chaturthi is celebrated by north Indians.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *