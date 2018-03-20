Gangaur festival and its significance

This festival is all about honouring Goddess Gauri or Parvati, and celebrating marriage and love. In this fiesta, both married and unmarried women take part in the festivities in full enthusiasm. As for the locals, Goddess Parvati represents perfection and marital love, this festival holds a lot of importance for them.

The festival also marks the celebration of monsoon and harvest. Gana signifies Lord Shiva, and Gangaur symbolises Lord Shiva and Parvati together. As per legends, Gauri won Lord Shiva’s affection and love with her deep devotion and meditation. And after that, Gauri visited her paternal home during Gaugaur to bless her friends with marital bliss.

Credit: happytrips.com