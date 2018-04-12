Gauri Siddhivinayak Temple of Houston Celebrates Chaitri Navaratri and Performs Shani Pooja

HOUSTON: Navratri is a major festival celebrated by the Hindus in India with much pomp and gaiety. In this festival, people worship the nine different forms of the Goddess Durga who symbolizes purity, power and divinity. The word ‘Navratri ‘means ‘Nine nights’. It is the longest Hindu festival of the year, spanning over nine nights and ten days.

In a year, Navratri comes four times-one each in the months of Chaitra, Aashadh, Ashwin and Magha. The Navratri that falls in Chaitra or Basant months in March or April is quite popular. In this Navratri, the ninth day is celebrated as Ram Navami, the birth of Shri Ram. On the first day of Navaratri,”Ghatsthaapna” is done in which an urn is filled with water and religiously placed for doing pooja. An ‘Akhand ‘diya is lit, which is burnt day and night. After this, fast is observed and prayers are offered to the Goddess for nine consecutive days. On the tenth day, 9 little girls are called home. They represent the Goddess. One pays obeisance to them and after serving them food, breaks the 9-day fast and eats.

The Gauri Siddhivinayak temple celebrated Chaitri Navaratri on Sunday, March 25, which was attended by over 300 devotees. The navami pooja started around 4:00 pm, which was followed by pooja, havan, garba and aarti. Mahaprasad was served after aarti.

During the Shani Maha pooja and havan on Chaitra Sud Purnima (Hanuman Jayanti) on Saturday, March 31, homam was conducted to negate the malefic of planet Saturn. Over 200 devotees attended it. The Shani Maha pooja started around 4:00 pm, which was followed by pooja, havan, and maha aarti, followed by Mahaprasad.

Saturn is the son of Sun God and Chaya (Sanvarna). It is said that when he opened his eyes as a baby for the very first time, the sun went into an eclipse, which clearly denotes the impact of Shani on astrological charts. Shani is considered to be the strongest malefic and a stern teacher who represents patience, effort, endeavor, and endurance; and who brings restrictions and misfortunes. However, a favorably placed Shani on the horoscope of a person stands for a strong career, healthy life and everything positive for that person.

Yagna service includes: Pujan & Sthapana (installation) of Ganesh, Navgraha, Shiva, Invocation mantras, Shani mantra chanting, Shani shanti donation in temple, and havan. Once the mantra chanting concludes then the yagna starts.

Pandit Pradip Pandya would like to thank all devotees for their support and for attending the pooja. The temple is open daily from 9:00 am to 8:00 pm and everyday aarti is performed at 7:30pm. The Gauri Siddhivinayak temple is a non-profit 501(C) 3 organization and all donations are tax deductible.

Gauri Siddhivinayak Temple of Houston is located at 5645 Hillcroft Ave Suite: 701 Houston, TX 77036

For further information or to participate in pooja, sponsorship or volunteering call Pandit Pradip Pandya at 832-466-9868.

Website: www.siddhivinayakhouston.org, Email: siddhivinayakhouston@gmail.Com