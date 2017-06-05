Eye Level- Home Page
Gay son of Indian immigrant likely to be Ireland’s next leader

Added by Indo American News on June 5, 2017.
Saved under Diaspora
Leo Varadkar launched his campaign for leadership of Fine Gael on Leo Street in Dublin this month.

(CNN)He was 22 when he entered Irish politics. At 27, he was elected to parliament. At 36, he publicly came out as gay. And now, at 38, Leo Varadkar, the son of an Indian immigrant father and an Irish mother, appears on course to become Ireland’s next prime minister.

The young Dubliner, currently serving as Ireland’s Minister for Social Protection, announced his campaign to succeed Taoiseach Enda Kenny, prime minister since 2011 and leader of the ruling Fine Gael party since 2002, shortly after Kenny announced he would be stepping down earlier this month.
 
Credit: cnn.com
 
