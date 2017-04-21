Geetanjali Radio Annual Gala: An Evening Filled with Music,Wine and Merrymaking

By Vanshika Vipin Varma

HOUSTON: What do you expect at a gala organized by a radio personality, music producer, music supervisor and a music promoter? It definitely has to be a superlative social gathering that serves as a treat for classical aficionados. But, Geetanjali Radio’s Annual Gala, held on Friday April 7, was much more than just that. It was the 25th silver jubilee anniversary of Geetanjali Radio, run by the enchanting mother-son duo, Shoba and Hiren Joshi. The 3rd annual fundraiser gala, held at the Sterling Banquet Hall, was a musical evening that was charged with some captivating music in form of live songs, sung by gifted and versatile singers Bansi Chabria and Sarada Akunuri.

Shortly before 7:00 pm, as guests started walking into the hall they couldn’t help but notice the welcoming and alluring decoration. As the event began, guests were treated to mouth-watering and delectable appetizers and drinks. George Willy, Houston’s renowned lawyer and Shoba Joshi’s friend and her long time radio supporter, then took to the mike to introduce her. Shoba Joshi, welcomed and thanked everyone for joining her along with her husband and son, and also thanked everyone for the support received in the last two and a half decades. She had so much of excitement, love and compassion in her voice, and to everyone’s amusement she complimented it with a bit of mischief as well. Shoba then shared how her passion for music and the support received was well translated to a show that was loved by all. She mentioned, “ Music is a moral law and it gives soul to the universe”. She then thanked her grand sponsors Raj and Jugal Malani, and Neelofer and Altaf Ali from Kohinoor Diamonds. She extended a vote of thanks to her backbone and her biggest strength, her husband Rakesh Joshi. She ended with a quote by Bob Marley, “One good thing about music is that when it hits you, you feel no pain, when words fail, music speaks”. She then invited her son Hiren Joshi on stage.

The charming Hiren began by thanking everyone for their continued support and conveyed his heart-felt message to the audience that the Joshi family doesn’t see them all as friends, but as family. He shared his passion for the radio show and mentioned that it keeps him connected to his core values and Indian culture. He humorously quoted about how his life has always revolved around mikes and wires, as he is 28 years old and the radio 25.

Shoba Joshi then invited her family visiting from Florida and a representative from each organization for a lamp lighting ceremony. This was followed by a Ganesh Bhajan and an opening classical dance performance by the talented Anuradha Subramanian. The journey of this musical evening continued with a bollywood dance performance by Akhila Kumar, followed with a medley performance that paid tribute to Bollywood Songs right from the 1950’s to the current year. The remarkable and chucklesome performance was staged by very well known and passionate Houstonions, Swapan Dhairyawan, Dr. K. Upadhyaya, Falguni Gandhi, Ajit Patel, Yogina Patel, and Col. Raj Bhalla.

It was then time for the cake cutting ceremony and some flavorsome savories. Delectable and divine food catered by Madras Pavilion was served. Asit Patel and Sachin Patel were the official photographers for the evening. The striking sound was provided by Darshak Thacker of Krishna Sounds and the memorable event was planned by Hema Sajj of DB Events.

The merrymaking and jollification that continued till the wee hours seemed like a family get-together that was being enjoyed and appreciated on some foot-tapping music and scrumptious spreads. It was the perfect blend that left everyone delighted!

About Geetanjali Radio:

Shoba Joshi is a radio personality, music producer, music supervisor, music promoter and the owner of Geetanjali Radio, which airs in Houston on1320 AM, between 2-6 pm on Saturdays & Sundays. Her son Hiren Joshi has followed her passion for music and co-hosts her radio show. Shobaji is recognized by the Indian community as an expert in the field of Indian music. Geetanjali Radio has a catchy tagline- Kuch Kal Ke Geet, Aaj Ke Geet, Pal Pal Ke Geet, Mal Mal Se Geet. Geetanjali Radio features both old and new Bollywood songs. The shows are being aired since 1992 with the support of advertisers and local Houstonians. The show not only airs music and discusses Bollywood gossips and news, but also promotes local and worldwide charities, and contributes to the South Asian population of Houston by keeping listeners aware of events and religious functions that take place in Houston.

Connect with Geetanjali Radio: Shoba Joshi: 832-878-4338, Hiren Joshi: 832-646-2116, Email: shobajoshi999@gmail.com, Website: www.shobajoshi.com