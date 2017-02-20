German fighter planes escort Jet Airways flight after it loses contact with ATC

A communication failure on board a Jet Airways aircraft while flying over German airspace gave a scare to at least 330 passengers as authorities scrambled fighter jets to intercept the London-bound plane which had taken off from Mumbai.

The cockpit crew was temporarily grounded following the incident which ostensibly happened after they tuned in an incorrect radio frequency and lost contact with the air traffic control. The incident happened on Thursday.

Credit: hindustantimes.com