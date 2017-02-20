HCC- Home Page
Houston Community College-Home Page

German fighter planes escort Jet Airways flight after it loses contact with ATC

Added by Indo American News on February 20, 2017.
Saved under World News
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
The flight with 330 guests and 15 crew was escorted to London by fighter jets of the German Air Force.(REUTERS File/ Representational Photo)

The flight with 330 guests and 15 crew was escorted to London by fighter jets of the German Air Force.(REUTERS File/ Representational Photo)

A communication failure on board a Jet Airways aircraft while flying over German airspace gave a scare to at least 330 passengers as authorities scrambled fighter jets to intercept the London-bound plane which had taken off from Mumbai.

The cockpit crew was temporarily grounded following the incident which ostensibly happened after they tuned in an incorrect radio frequency and lost contact with the air traffic control. The incident happened on Thursday.

Click here to read more…

Credit: hindustantimes.com

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *