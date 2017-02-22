HCC- Home Page
Ghazi Movie Review

Added by Indo American News on February 22, 2017.
GHAZI STORY : Set in 1971, Ghazi traces the underwater warfare between the Indian submarine, S-21 and Pakistan’s PNS Ghazi. Based on the mysterious sinking of the Ghazi, the war drama unfolds under the waters of Bay of Bengal.

GHAZI MOVIE REVIEW : “The war you did not know about” – is a fitting tagline for Ghazi. As the legend goes, PNS Ghazi sunk under mysterious circumstances and the Indian and Pakistan Navy have varying accounts as to why. Ghazi takes into account verified facts and adds a strategic and dramatic imagination to it. And the director has done an impeccable job at it.

