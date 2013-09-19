GHRCF Golf Tournament

HOUSTON: On August 21, 100 golfers participated in the first annual Greater Houston Retailers Charitable Foundation’s (GHRCF), golf tournament at Windrose Country Club. The event was very successful and through the generosity of individual donors, participants and sponsors, the GHRCF team raised over $29,000. Many thanks to GHRCF’s partners for their support .

About GHRCF:

A recognized 501(c)(3), is a Non-Profit Organization.

GHRCF Mission Statement:

GHRCF commits itself to provide assistance to programs that contribute to the safety of Houston area Peace Officers and Firefighters and is devoted to providing financial and non-financial support to the families of Houston Area Peace Officers and Firefighters who lose their lives in the line of duty.

It is founded by Greater Houston Retailers Cooperative Association, Inc. (GHRA). GHRA is a cooperative of independently owned Convenience Store Owners in and around the greater Houston area. Because part of GHRA’s mission is to give back to the community, the GHRA Members formed GHRCF to show their appreciation of the dedication and hard work of the area Peace Officers and Fire Fighters that serve and protect their families and businesses.

GHRCF is currently funded by donations from GHRA Members and through collection boxes placed at GHRA store locations.

For further details visit their website www.ghrcf.org