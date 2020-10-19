Home
About IAN
E-Newspaper
Home
Community
Business
Charity
Diaspora
National Events
Newlyweds
Obituaries
Religion
Cuisine – Restaurants
Current Stories
Entertainment
Arts & Culture
Bollywood News
Fashion
Movies
MUST-SEE VIDEOS
News, Comedy, Movies
Television Feed
Headlines
Immigration
Legal
LifeStyle
Education
Health
IAN Shoppers
Travel
News
Politics
Sports
US South Asian
World News
Recipe Corner
About IAN
E-Newspaper
“Ginny Weds Sunny”: Pallid Writing Spoils the Fun
Added by
Indo American News
on October 19, 2020.
Saved under
Headlines
,
Movies
,
MUST-SEE VIDEOS (News, Comedy, Movies)
Tags:
Ginny Weds Sunny
,
Yami Gupta
Share This Post
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Google
RSS
Advertisement
Recent Posts
HC4A’s Harish Kotecha Receives National Award
October 21, 2020
“Evil Eye”: Where’s the Horror?
October 19, 2020
“Ginny Weds Sunny”: Pallid Writing Spoils the Fun
October 19, 2020
Mystery Murder Story Set in Colonial Bombay
October 19, 2020
A Zoom Tribute to Raj Syal: Iconic Leader of Houston’s Hindu Community
October 19, 2020
Home
About IAN
E-Newspaper
RSS
↑
Indo American News
Indo American News
Log in
-
Powered by WordPress
- Designed by
Gabfire Themes