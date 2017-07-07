Gitesh Desai Takes Over as Sewa International (Houston chapter) President

HOUSTON: Sewa International Houston chapter is abuzz with new vigour and enthusiasm these days as it welcomes its new president, Gitesh Desai. He replaces Sarojini Gupta, who was Sewa Houston’s President for the past three years. Under Sarojini Gupta’s tenure Sewa International Houston chapter grew from strength to strength and now the baton has been passed on to Gitesh Desai, who takes over as the president with immediate effect. Gitesh Desai is no stranger to the Houston community. He has been a long time Houstonian and a community activist. He currently serves on City of Houston’s General Appeals Board. He is a former president of the Indian American Political Action Committee of Greater Houston (IAPAC), and is currently serving on the IAPAC board. He also served on the Indo-American Charity Foundation of Greater Houston (IACF) board. He is a published freelance writer, and is a licensed professional engineer employed as a Senior Principal Technical Professional with Wood Group, which serves the oil and gas industry.

His personal philosophy in life is that everything in this universe is interconnected and interdependent. He says “My happiness depends on acknowledging that I am not separate, but one with the forces of the universe”. Of all the role he plays in his life, his favorite role is that of a grandfather. He loves spending quality time with his daughter and granddaughter. In his leisure time he enjoys yoga, painting, reading, writing, and listening to Hindustani classical music. Welcoming Gitesh Desai in his new role, Sewa International USA Executive VP Arun Kankani said, “Gitesh Desai ji is a very active community leader in Houston with varied interests and talents. His passion for service will find the right outlet through Sewa International’s work. Sewa Houston is on a solid foundation with all the hard work of Houstonians and will certainly reach new heights with his new role.” Sewa International CFO Venkat Subramanian said, “ Gitesh Ji, is not just a well recognized community leader with several decades of community service experience, he is also a very inspirational figure, and his inspiration will guide Sewa volunteers to serve more and more people.”

Houston Project coordinator, Kavita Tewary, said, “Gitesh Ji will be very hands-on President. Since the day he joined the Houston team, he has attended all the events, met scores of volunteers, and enriched each interaction with his valuable advice. We are glad to be working under his leadership”. She added, “The Sewa Houston team is very enthused and is geared to serve the Greater Houston community under the able leadership of Gitesh Desai.”