Go Ahead: Supreme Court Clears Yogi Adityanath’s Hiring Plan For Police

The Supreme Court has cleared the plan submitted by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to fill lakhs of vacancies in the police force of India’s most populous state.

Yogi Adityanath, who took over as Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh a little over a month ago, has said that he plans to recruit about 33,000 constables and sub-inspectors every year, to fill the gap by September 2021.

Credit: ndtv.com