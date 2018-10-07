Going extra lengths to find substitute for Iranian oil for countries like India: White House

WASHINGTON: The US is going extra lengths to find substitute for Iranian oil for countries like India and Iraq, the White House has said, as the Trump administration prepares to impose sanctions on nations defying its directive to bring their oil imports from the Gulf nation to zero by November 4.

US National Security Advisor John Bolton who last month met his Indian counterpart Ajit K Doval here, a week after the 2+2 dialogue in New Delhi, said the Trump Administration has made its views clear to the Indian side on oil imports from Iran.

Click here to read more…

Credit: indianexpress.com