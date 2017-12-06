Gold prices bounce back on jewellers’ buying

Gold prices recovered by Rs 50 to Rs 30,250 per 10 grams at the bullion market on Tuesday on mild buying by local jewellers, shrugging off a weak trend overseas. Silver, however, held steady at Rs 39,000 per kg in limited deals from industrial units. Marketmen said scattered buying by local jewellers to meet ongoing wedding season demand at domestic spot market, mainly helped gold prices to recover but a weak trend overseas capped the rise.

Credit: indianexpress.com