Gold prices dip to Rs30,450 per 10 grams on global cues, muted demand

Globally, gold fell by 0.75% to $1,274.90 an ounce and silver by 0.53% to $16.86 an ounce in New York in yesterday’s trade. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint
Gold prices dipped by Rs80 to Rs30,450 per 10 grams at the bullion market today, tracking a weak trend overseas amid easing demand from local jewellers.
Traders said apart from a weak trend overseas, fall in demand from local jewellers and retailers at existing levels led to the decline in gold prices.
