Gold prices dip to Rs30,450 per 10 grams on global cues, muted demand

Gold prices dipped by Rs80 to Rs30,450 per 10 grams at the bullion market today, tracking a weak trend overseas amid easing demand from local jewellers.

Traders said apart from a weak trend overseas, fall in demand from local jewellers and retailers at existing levels led to the decline in gold prices.

Credit: www.livemint.com