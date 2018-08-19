Gold review: This Akshay Kumar film is an emotion-laden drama

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Amit Sadh, Vineet Kumar Singh, Sunny Kaushal, Kunal Kapoor, Mouni Roy

Director: Reema Kagti

Gold movie ratings: Two and a half stars

Given Bollywood’s feeble record at making films based on real events, it is no surprise that Gold is more fiction than fact.

Fact: India, the newly freed nation from ‘do sau saal ki ghulami’, beat Britain in the 1948 Olympics hockey final. How this happened, the events that shaped the triumphal win, the players and the officials who made it possible, is almost all fiction.

Click here to read more…

Credit: indianexpress.com