Golden Moon Festival: Gaura Purnima 2017

HOUSTON: Gaura Purnima is a festival that celebrates the divine appearance of Lord Chaitanya Mahaprabhu in Navadwipa, India. Gaura Purnima means “Golden Full Moon”. The name signifies that Lord Chaitanya took birth at time of full moon and He blesses everyone with the moonlike rays of His teachings.

Lord Chaitanya is non-different than Lord Krishna appearing as His own devotees. He spread the congregation chanting of Holy Name and taught that one can gain enlightenment by simply chanting Hare Krishna Hare Krishna Krishna Krishna Hare Hare / Hare Rama Hare Rama Rama Rama Hare Hare.

“Caitanya Mahaprabhu was born in Mayapur in the town of Nadia just after sunset, in February 1486. The moon was eclipsed at the time of His birth, and the people of Nadia were then engaged, as was usual on such occasions, in bathing in the Bhagirathi with loud cheers of “Haribol.” His father, Jagannatha Misra, and His mother, Saci-devi, a model good woman, both descended from ‘brahmana’ stock originally residing in Sylhet. His mother’s father, Pandita Nilambara Cakravarti, a renowned astrologer, foretold that the child would be a great personage in time; and he, therefore, gave him the name Visvambhara. The ladies of the neighborhood styled him Gaurahari on account of His golden complexion, and His mother called Him Nimai on account of the ‘nimba’ tree near which He was born. Beautiful as the Lord was, everyone heartily loved to see Him every day.” – Srila Bhaktivinoda Thakur

Devotees across the world celebrate Gaura Purnima by fasting till dusk, chanting the Holy Name of Lord Krishna, performing abhishek of Lord Chaitanya and offering a variety of foodstuff to the Lord.

Our festival at ISKCON of Houston will immerse you in beautiful kirtan, abhishek of Gaura Nitai and of course wonderful feast after you chant and dance to build your appetite and love for Lord Chaitanya.

Program starts at 5 pm and will include a special class to glorify Mahaprabhu. Come join us! 1320 West 34th St., Houston, TX 77018