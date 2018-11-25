Golden Sojourn

B y Savita Upponi

Amritsar is one place I always love to go back to, to refresh childhood memories of my visits to the Golden Temple with my grandparents. Driving through the outer, more modern streets of the city towards the more congested streets of the old town, Saragarhi Niwas came into view. It is one of the six sarais maintained by the temple authorities, providing lodging for pilgrims.

I am here on the auspicious day of Baisakhi, the festival that heralds the beginning of the rabi harvesting season. On this day in 1699, the 10th Guru Gobind Singh laid the foundation of the Khalsa Panth; the tradition of the gurus was discontinued and the Guru Granth Sahib was declared as the eternal guide of the Sikhs.