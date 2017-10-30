Amirali Dodhiya- Home Page
Houston Community College-Home Page
Texas Renaissance Festival- Home Page

Golmaal Again box office collection day 10: Ajay Devgn film earns Rs 167.32 crore

Added by Indo American News on October 30, 2017.
Saved under Bollywood News, Movies
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Golmaal Again box office collection day 10: This Ajay Devgn film is on the roll.

Golmaal Again box office collection day 10: This Ajay Devgn film is on the roll.

Rohit Shetty directorial Golmaal Again has grabbed the second spot on this year’s top-grossing films after Baahubali 2. It is difficult to believe as it is only the first week of the film, which is the fourth iteration in the Golmaal Franchise, that has just concluded, so clearly, the film might yet achieve more milestones until its theatrical run lasts. This Ajay Devgn, Parineeti Chopra and Tabu starrer has earned a staggering Rs 167.32 crore till now.

The second week of the film is well underway, and Golmaal Again has not shown signs of slowing down anytime soon. The film even after receiving less-than-flattering reviews seems to have vowed the audiences, and good word-of-mouth too is contributing to film’s strong showings.

Click here to read more…

Credit: indianexpress.com

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *