Golmaal Again box office collection day 10: Ajay Devgn film earns Rs 167.32 crore

Rohit Shetty directorial Golmaal Again has grabbed the second spot on this year’s top-grossing films after Baahubali 2. It is difficult to believe as it is only the first week of the film, which is the fourth iteration in the Golmaal Franchise, that has just concluded, so clearly, the film might yet achieve more milestones until its theatrical run lasts. This Ajay Devgn, Parineeti Chopra and Tabu starrer has earned a staggering Rs 167.32 crore till now.

The second week of the film is well underway, and Golmaal Again has not shown signs of slowing down anytime soon. The film even after receiving less-than-flattering reviews seems to have vowed the audiences, and good word-of-mouth too is contributing to film’s strong showings.

Credit: indianexpress.com