Golu Figurines at MTS Relate the Festive Legends of Navaratri

By Nachal Sethuraman

PEARLAND: This year’s Navaratri Golu at the Meenakshi Temple has been a big hit, receiving excellent reviews from all those who have seen it during the celebratory week of Navaratri.

The Golu exhibit set a new standard with its magnificent decor, unique artistic arrangements, thematic representations, and simple concepts that proved to be educational to all.

Golu, a thematic arrangement of traditional dolls and deities, is a festive ritual followed in many South Indian states, especially in Tamil Nadu, during the nine-day Hindu festival of Navaratri.

The displays are placed upon an odd number of steps and showcase religious stories and folklore.

This year’s theme, “Sambhavami Yuge,” comes from a verse in the Bhagavad Gita and is represented through a variety of different scenes in the Golu.

• The authentic depiction of the battle field Kurukshetra from the Mahabharata, with Sri Krishna showing Vishwaroopam to Arjun justifies the theme of the Golu.

• The photographic depiction of the story of Meenakshi’s birth to her wedding (Meenakshi Kalyanam) through cut-outs and storytelling boards was done to provide insight into the Legend of Madurai Meenakshi.

• “The Soul of India Lives In Its Villages”, a theme from Mahatma Gandhi shows the authentic depiction of a village scene. It is a favorite of both children and adults.

• The opulently dressed Maa Durga and Shiva is very eye catching as the painted ceramic faces of Shiva and Durga brought from Kumartuli, Kolkata are draped in finery representing their bodies.

• The traditional 7 Golu steps are filled with a vast display of beautiful & colorful traditional dolls.

• The various deities of the Meenakshi Temple are depicted inside magnificent booths reflecting the facades of temple gopuram architecture and made by the Shilpi artisans of India who work at the Temple.

In addition to being a feast for the eyes, this year’s Golu provided an educational experience about Hinduism and insight into the rich culture and heritage of India.

By popular demand, the exhibit will remain open to the public through the Diwali Bazaar day, November 3rd. Temple hours are weekdays: 9am to 1pm, 5pm to 8:30 pm; Saturday & Sunday: 9am to 8:30pm and the admission is free. For details call 281-489-0358

