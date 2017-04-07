Gonsul General Dr. Anupam Ray’s Leadership Results in Success of the “Make in India” Conference

HOUSTON: Make in India Conference Chair Jiten Agarwal and Co-Chair Jagdip Ahluwalia attribute the conference’s success to Consul General Dr. Anupam Ray’s leadership. His vision, perspective and constant guidance from identifying acclaimed speakers, suggesting relevant topics to his assistance in inviting the panelists helped make the conference an extremely engaging and informative one, said Agardwal and Ahluwalia.

The success of the inaugural conference to encourage investors to look towards India as an attractive investment destination has provided the impetus to make this an annual event as well as reach out to a wider business group.

“We also appreciate the great team work and spirit of cooperation from our sponsors and partner organizations in enabling us to organize this unique conference.,” they said.

Partner organizations: Consulate of India, Houston, India House, Indo American Chamber of Commerce of Greater Houston, Asia Society, Greater Houston Partnership, World Affairs Council, Dallas, Fort Worth, US India Skills & Education Council (USISEC), University of Houston.