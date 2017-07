Google acquires Bengaluru AI start-up Halli Labs

Google Inc. has acquired Halli Labs, a four-month old start-up out of Bengaluru that is developing artificial intelligence and machine learning solutions.

Halli Labs announced the acquisition late Wednesday. “We will be joining Google’s Next Billion Users team to help get more technology and information into more people’s hands around the world,” the company said in blog post on Medium.com.

Credit: www.livemint.com