Google Arts and Culture unveils 3D-printed vases

Added by Indo American News on February 19, 2018.
Saved under Arts & Culture
The vases were designed digitally, 3D printed using customised technology, and were glazed by Padma Shri Brahmdeo Ram Pandit, a ceramic artist. (Source: IANS)

MUMBAI:

Google Arts and Culture on Monday unveiled 10 3D-printed ceramic vases at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya (CSMVS) museum here to mark the culmination of its ‘Future Relics’ project — the first-ever lab experiment in India.

The “Future Relics” project, which was announced in November 2017, blends ancient craft and modern technology to build relics for the future.

It was conceptualized as part of the landmark “India and the World: A History in Nine Stories,” exhibition in association with the CSMVS.

