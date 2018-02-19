Google Arts and Culture unveils 3D-printed vases

MUMBAI:

Google Arts and Culture on Monday unveiled 10 3D-printed ceramic vases at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya (CSMVS) museum here to mark the culmination of its ‘Future Relics’ project — the first-ever lab experiment in India.

The “Future Relics” project, which was announced in November 2017, blends ancient craft and modern technology to build relics for the future.

It was conceptualized as part of the landmark “India and the World: A History in Nine Stories,” exhibition in association with the CSMVS.

