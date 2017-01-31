Plaza Jewellers- Home Page
Google CEO Sundar Pichai criticises Trump’s immigration order

January 31, 2017
Immigration
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

SAN FRANCISCO: Google’s India-born Chief Executive Sundar Pichai on Saturday critcised US President Donald Trump’s executive order suspending the entry of people from Muslim-majority countries to the United States and stressed its negative influence on US attractiveness for foreign talent. Pichai suggested that the ban could affect at least 187 Google employees as the Internet search giant ordered its travelling staff to return to the United States. “We’re upset about the impact of this order and any proposals that could impose restrictions on Googlers and their families, or that could create barriers to bringing great talent to the US,” The Wall Street Journal quoted Pichai as saying in an e-mail to staff. “It’s painful to see the personal cost of this executive order on our colleagues,” he added.

