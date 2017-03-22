Govt moves fresh proposal to cap cash transactions at Rs 2 lakh, instead of Rs 3 lakh

Government on Tuesday moved a fresh proposal to cap cash transactions at Rs 2 lakh instead of Rs 3 lakh as provided in the Budget, as it introduced as many as 40 amendments to the Finance Bill in an ‘unprecedented move’. As the Finance Bill was taken up for consideration in the Lok Sabha, opposition parties like TMC, BJD and RSP protested against the introduction of the amendments to 40 Acts, saying it was being done in the form of “back-door entry”.

Credit: indianexpress.com