Govt owes Air India over Rs 325 crore for VVIP chartered flights

Added by Indo American News on March 13, 2018.
Saved under Business
The chartered aircraft for VVIPs — the President, the Vice President and the Prime Minister — for their visits abroad are provided by Air India which modifies its commercial jets to suit the needs of the travelling dignitaries.

NEW DELHI: The government owes over Rs 325 crore to cash-strapped Air India with bills pending for VVIP chartered flights to foreign countries, according to an RTI response.

The national carrier, which is on the verge of being privatised, has provided details of pending bills towards various ministries responsible for the VVIP visits in its latest response to the information sought by Commodore (retd) Lokesh Batra.

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com

