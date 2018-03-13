Govt owes Air India over Rs 325 crore for VVIP chartered flights

NEW DELHI: The government owes over Rs 325 crore to cash-strapped Air India with bills pending for VVIP chartered flights to foreign countries, according to an RTI response.

The national carrier, which is on the verge of being privatised, has provided details of pending bills towards various ministries responsible for the VVIP visits in its latest response to the information sought by Commodore (retd) Lokesh Batra.

Click here to read more…

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com